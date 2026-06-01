Hong Kong debuts Comic Con as city bets on pop culture tourism
The convention attracted a diverse crowd of enthusiasts, many arriving in elaborate costumes inspired by their favourite characters.
HONG KONG: Thousands of fans from Hong Kong and abroad flocked to the city’s first-ever Comic Con over the weekend, marking a major milestone in its efforts to tap the growing popularity of anime, comics and pop culture tourism.
The convention attracted a diverse crowd of enthusiasts, many arriving in elaborate costumes inspired by their favourite characters. Cosplayers dressed as comic book heroes, video game characters and cult television personalities transformed the event into a colourful celebration of fandom.
Adding star power to the inaugural event were Hollywood actors Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, and Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, best known for starring in the psychological thriller series Hannibal, among others.
One of the convention’s standout attractions was a display of life-sized figurines from the personal collection of Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, who was the event’s ambassador.
While Hong Kong has long hosted exhibitions with similar themes, organisers say this is the first convention in the city to combine Hollywood and Asian pop culture, online gaming, trading cards and celebrity meet-and-greet sessions under one roof.
“We want to make Hong Kong Comic Con to be the regional event for IP (intellectual property), as well as the anime fandom, where people can gather each year to enjoy the brands, learn about certain content,” said Andrew Lee, Hong Kong Comic Con’s managing director.
TAPPING INTO YOUTH SEGMENT
The event’s launch came as Hong Kong intensifies efforts to attract visitors through large-scale events, a strategy authorities have identified as a key driver of tourism recovery and economic growth.
According to travel booking platform Trip.com, more than 80 per cent of ticket buyers for the event were Gen Z and millennials.
Analysts say these younger demographics are particularly valuable for the tourism sector because of their spending habits.
“Young consumers are often spending money on attractions. Their spending behaviour can be quite different from the older generations,” said Tingting Fan, principal lecturer at the Hong Kong University Business School.
“Fans are willing to pay for merchandise, to see celebrities. Those kinds of purchases (and) consumption are very, very important to the local economy.”
STANDING OUT IN A CROWDED MARKET
However, Hong Kong Comic Con enters a highly competitive market. Across Asia, cities are already hosting a crowded calendar of anime, gaming and comic conventions.
Analysts say Hong Kong’s success will depend on its ability to offer something unique to the city.
“For example, not only local movie stars, but also something that is reflective of the Hong Kong culture – that will be more attractive and more able to attract high-value tourists,” said Chris Cheung, a lecturer at Lingnan University’s Wu Jieh Yee School of Interdisciplinary Studies.
“Nowadays … not many tourists like shopping. They like to have an in-depth exploration of Hong Kong.”
The city has seen encouraging signs from its broader tourism strategy.
Hong Kong recorded a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in visitor arrivals during the first quarter of the year, a result authorities have partly attributed to the growing number of mega events being held across the city.
Officials are hoping to maintain that momentum in the months ahead.
Upcoming attractions include the Hong Kong Football Festival in July, which will bring several major European football clubs to the city for a series of friendly matches.