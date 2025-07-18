Hong Kong’s heritage trades are vanishing. How is it looking to preserve them?

66-year-old Ruby Tso and her husband, who inherited the family business from his father, currently operate the shop with the help of their daughter Martina.

"We depend on her … She’s doing many programmes and creating many events,” said Ruby Tso.

She added that her daughter also handles the business’ social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook, helping with its marketing efforts.

“She promotes the best things of our factory, she encourages young people to visit, to learn,” added the older woman.

Forty years ago, the business had about 20 masters drawing and painting porcelain ware, but there are only two artisans left.

Martina Tso, who only joined the family business six years ago, said she was not initially keen on continuing the craft as she was pursuing a different career.

“In the past, I felt these were old fashioned. After I went to an exhibition held by the government about this industry, I started to appreciate the business and the craftsmanship in Hong Kong, as this is fading away. I think that is (my) responsibility,” she added.

LEAVING A LEGACY FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

That sense of responsibility has also prompted birdcage maker Chan Lok Choi, or Master Chan, to conduct workshops and take on apprentices.

The 83-year-old craftsman is believed to be the only master left in this trade in Hong Kong.

He said he is willing to teach as much of his craft as he can.

“(I’m) unlike the old masters in the past, who would keep some tricks to themselves and won't teach their students, as they worry (students would) take away business from them,” added Chan.

His students noted that it is important to preserve the craft.