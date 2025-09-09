Hong Kong woman, 58, gives birth to girl as congratulations flood social media

A 58-year-old Hong Kong woman whose pregnancy at an advanced age earlier caught citywide attention has safely given birth to a girl, her family announced on social media over the weekend.

Chan Lai-lai, the wife of local actor Brian Wong Chak-fung, delivered her second child on Aug 22 after conceiving through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), a type of assisted reproduction treatment.

In a heartwarming video posted on social media on Saturday, Wong is seen cutting the umbilical cord in the delivery room, greeting his infant and introducing the new baby to his six-year-old daughter.

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages and appreciation for the mother.

“You are living proof that giving birth at an advanced maternal age is not a problem, you are amazing!” one social media user wrote.

The news of Chan’s pregnancy in May attracted public attention, sparking hopes for older women wanting to have children, but also raising concerns about the risks of giving birth later in life.