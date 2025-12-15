Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai found guilty of foreign collusion and sedition

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court on Monday (Dec 15) found media tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty of conspiracy to foreign collusion and conspiracy to publish seditious publications in one of the city's most closely watched rulings since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Lai was charged with two counts of conspiracy to foreign collusion under Hong Kong's national security law, which was imposed by Beijing in 2020 following huge and sometimes violent protests.

Offenders could face up to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Lai was the mastermind behind two conspiracies to ask foreign countries to impose "sanctions or blockade" or take "hostile activities" against Hong Kong or China.

The 78-year-old founder of the Apple Daily newspaper was also charged with one count of conspiracy to publish seditious publications.

Prosecutors cited 161 items published on various platforms, including op-eds with Lai's byline, saying they "excited disaffection" against the government.

The colonial-era sedition offence carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail for a first offence.