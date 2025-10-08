Hong Kong logs record number of 'very hot' October days

HONG KONG: Hong Kong logged its fourth "very hot day" this month on Wednesday (Oct 8), setting a record for the number of sweltering October days, according to the city's weather service.

There were three October days when the mercury climbed to 33.0 degrees Celsius or above last year and in 2023.

This year, however, October has recorded the "highest number of very hot days since records began in 1884", the Hong Kong Observatory said.

The Observatory said in issuing its latest "very hot weather" warning that the temperature peaked at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday afternoon.

Hong Kong's health authorities urged the public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses in conjunction with the warning, which lasted more than 11 hours.

The finance hub endured 15 "very hot days" last month, which was also one of the highest recorded Septembers.

Scientists warn that globally extreme heat is becoming more frequent and intense because of human-induced climate change.

Britain, Spain, Japan and South Korea this year all endured their hottest summers, according to their weather agencies.

The United Nations said that 2024 was the hottest year recorded, with Hong Kong also logging the city's hottest year since records began.