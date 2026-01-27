Hong Kong constitutional and mainland affairs minister Erick Tsang resigns, reveals he has cancer

Erick Tsang Kwok-wai has resigned as Hong Kong’s secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs, saying he is suffering from prostate cancer and cannot cope with the heavy workload.

State news agency Xinhua first reported the State Council’s decision to remove Tsang from his post on Tuesday morning (Jan 27), ending days of speculation over the 62-year-old’s departure from the cabinet.

Meeting the press later with Tsang, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said he had decided to recommend the personnel change to Beijing after a thorough discussion with the outgoing minister, who had earlier resigned for health reasons.

But Lee also dismissed “inaccurate” rumours of a further cabinet reshuffle before his term ends next June, stressing that all principal officials had fulfilled their duties and shared his philosophy.

He added that he would not comment further on changes in his team until the investigation into the Tai Po fire was completed.

Lee said Tsang had served the government for nearly four decades and thanked him for his contributions to coordinating multiple elections in recent years and advancing the city’s integration into the Greater Bay Area.

“Political officials’ jobs are very demanding; not only is the workload heavy, but the pressure is also high. I can understand that Erick, given his current health condition, would like to take a rest,” Lee said.

“Looking ahead, there are many important tasks to do. Had Erick’s condition been manageable, I really would have liked him to continue.”

Lee said Clement Woo Kin-man, undersecretary for constitutional and mainland affairs, would act in the post while he sought a replacement.