‘Now I have nothing’: Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis project forces residents from long-time homes

HONG KONG: Eighty-two-year-old Ng Gam Ping and her husband believed the modest house they had called home for over four decades would be their final one.

But their plans for a quiet retirement have been upended.

The elderly couple’s property in the New Territories now sits on land earmarked for clearance under the Hong Kong government’s sweeping Northern Metropolis development — leaving them to face an uncertain future despite assurances that residents will be offered alternative housing.

“This place, this is something that we have worked hard for. We had the money to afford it. But now I have nothing,” said Ng.

“(The government) didn’t mention how they are going to relocate us. I am very disappointed. Now our future is like the ocean with no end and we can’t find a destination.”