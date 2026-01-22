Hong Kong official fired, faces criminal probe following online ‘perks’ posts

The head of the Hong Kong government’s liaison office in Tianjin has been fired and will face a criminal probe after his online posts showed him enjoying alleged perks such as a private ferry cabin upgrade on a trip to Macau.

The government said in a late-night statement on Wednesday (Jan 21) that following concerns arising from posts by Ricky Cheng Chun-sang, director of the Tianjin Liaison Unit, it had conducted further investigations.

“It has been considered that the incident in which Mr Cheng’s seat was upgraded on a vessel during his earlier trip to Macau is suspected of breaching the provisions under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance regarding civil servants accepting advantages without permission,” the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau said.

The case had been referred to law enforcement authorities for follow-up action, it added.

“Mr Cheng is a contract staff (member) of the bureau. It has decided to terminate his contract with immediate effect,” it said.

Cheng had earlier shared photos and selfies on the social media platform Threads that allegedly showcased offers.

Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the government’s key decision-making Executive Council, had earlier described Cheng’s alleged behaviour as “highly indiscreet”, and urged the Civil Service Bureau to look into the matter.

While the online posts were no longer available, screenshots of Cheng’s posts showed that he had thanked a senior executive at the city’s leading high-speed ferry operator, TurboJet, for arranging a private cabin for his journey between Hong Kong and Macau.

One image showed Cheng in a spacious cabin furnished with sofas and a television.

“My esteemed friend Alan, who holds a senior executive position at TurboJet, graciously arranged a private cabin for my voyage from Hong Kong to Macau. Truly exceptional. My deepest gratitude, Sir Alan,” the post said.

The Post has reached out to TurboJet for comment.

In a separate Threads post, Cheng expressed delight at being “luckily upgraded” to a suite during a stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Tianjin.

He included a video showing the room’s facilities and a photo of a personalised welcome note from the hotel’s regional general manager addressed to “Mr Cheng”.

“Settled in safely at Tianjin’s Ritz-Carlton and got a complimentary upgrade to a suite. Feeling quite pleased,” the post said.