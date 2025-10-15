Hong Kong passes law to regulate online ride-hailing platforms

HONG KONG: Hong Kong lawmakers passed a law on Wednesday (Oct 15) to regulate online ride-hailing services, aiming to resolve years of tension between licensed drivers and digital platforms.

The legislation introduces a formal framework for ride-hailing operators in the financial hub, including United States-based Uber, which launched services in Hong Kong in 2014.

Uber has said it brought investment and job opportunities to Hong Kong, but has faced criticism from local taxi drivers who argue the platform has undercut their earnings and operated with an unfair advantage.

Hong Kong police raided Uber's local office in 2015 and arrested several drivers for allegedly carrying passengers without proper licences.

The city lacked a regulatory structure to address the matter for years.

However, chief executive John Lee said in July the problem could no longer be "put off", and that traditional taxis and online ride-hailing vehicles could "co-exist".