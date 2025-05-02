Hong Kong police arrest father and brother of wanted activist Anna Kwok

HONG KONG: Hong Kong national security police have arrested the father and brother of wanted activist Anna Kwok for allegedly dealing with her finances, local media reported on Friday (May 2), in the first use of the city's security law on family members.

Kwok is the executive director of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council and one of 19 overseas activists wanted by the city's national security police. She is accused of colluding with foreign forces and police have offered a bounty of HK$1 million (US$127,656) for her arrest.

The national security police said in a press release on Friday that they had arrested two men aged 35 and 68 on Apr 30 on suspicion of "attempting to deal with, directly or indirectly, any funds or other financial assets" belonging to Kwok.

Local media cited unnamed sources saying the two men were Kwok's father and brother.

Police said they formally charged the 68-year-old man on Friday morning for attempting to deal with the finances. They specified the two arrestees were involved in changing the details of Kwok's insurance policy and attempting to withdraw its remaining value.

He will appear in the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts later in the day, while the younger man has been released on bail pending further investigation.

A lawyer for Kwok's relatives could not be reached for comment.

Police warned the public that handling an absconder's funds was a serious offence punishable by a maximum of seven years in jail.

The United States has strongly condemned Hong Kong's ongoing harassment of the family members of pro-democracy activists living overseas.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law has restored the stability necessary for preserving Hong Kong's economic success.