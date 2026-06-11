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East Asia

Hong Kong customs swoop ahead of the World Cup, seizing US$20 million in fake goods
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East Asia

Hong Kong customs swoop ahead of the World Cup, seizing US$20 million in fake goods

Some counterfeit jerseys were so finely made that they were hard to distinguish from authentic team shirts.

Hong Kong customs swoop ahead of the World Cup, seizing US$20 million in fake goods

Hong Kong customs authorities showcase various types of fake goods they seized during a news conference at its headquarters in North Point, Hong Kong, on Jun 11, 2026. (Photo: AP/Kanis Leung)

11 Jun 2026 05:10PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 05:18PM)
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HONG KONG: Just hours before the World Cup was set to kick off, Hong Kong authorities announced the seizure of 230,000 suspected counterfeit items worth an estimated US$20 million, including jerseys tied to the highly anticipated soccer tournament.

FAKE JERSEYS

The seizure included about 30,000 jerseys, some so finely made that they're hard to distinguish from authentic team shirts for ordinary consumers, Wayne Chung, senior inspector at Hong Kong’s customs department, said on Thursday (Jun 11).

Most were copies of authentic player jerseys that are generally more expensive than fan-edition versions because they're better designed and made of higher-quality materials, he said.

All were destined for overseas markets, with nearly 80 per cent set to be shipped to the Americas, where the World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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Mexico is playing in the tournament opener against South Africa on Thursday.

Handbags are showcased by Hong Kong customs authorities in a new conference about counterfeit and infringing goods at their headquarters in North Point, Hong Kong, on Jun 11, 2026. (Photo: AP/Kanis Leung)

OTHER FAKE GOODS

Footwear, watches, speakers and handbags were also seized in the operation, part of which took place at logistics centres from late May to early June. Goods modelled on Louis Vuitton’s handbags and Rolex watches were showcased at a news conference on Thursday.

Chung said he believed the fakes were possibly meant to serve tourist demand elsewhere. Authorities were still investigating the origins of the goods.

Football boots are showcased by Hong Kong customs authorities in a new conference about counterfeit and infringing goods at their headquarters in North Point, Hong Kong on Jun 11, 2026. (Photo: AP/Kanis Leung)

SIX PEOPLE ARRESTED

A truck driver was arrested at a border checkpoint at a bridge that linked Hong Kong to mainland China and Macao, a neighbouring casino hub, during the operation. Another five people were arrested in relation to the sale of fake jerseys online. All of them have been released on bail.

Chung said anyone who imports, exports, sells or possesses counterfeit goods for sale faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of about US$64,000 if convicted.

Related:

Source: AP/ec

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Hong Kong counterfeit World Cup 2026
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