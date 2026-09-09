Hong Kong's first post-colonial leader Tung Chee-hwa dies aged 89

HONG KONG: Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first leader after the city's return to Chinese rule, has died aged 89, his office said on Wednesday (Sep 9).

The former shipping tycoon, hand-picked by Beijing to run the former British colony after its 1997 handover, oversaw a rocky tenure until he stepped down in 2005.

Tung served as a bridge during Hong Kong's transition from colonial rule, steering the city as it was battered by the Asian financial crisis, the deadly SARS epidemic and mass protests in its turbulent early years under Chinese rule.

Tung "passed away peacefully in the presence of his beloved family members" on Tuesday, a statement from his office said.

"Mr Tung dedicated his life with an unwavering commitment to the service of the Nation and the Hong Kong SAR. His contributions with integrity, compassion, and dignity will be well remembered," it said.

Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying hailed Tung's role in implementing the "one country, two systems" framework in Hong Kong and said he was deeply trusted by China's leaders.

"Mr Tung had a kind and generous nature, won others over with reason. He was a role model to us all," Leung posted on Facebook on Wednesday.