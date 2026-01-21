2 migrant domestic helpers in Hong Kong arrested over alleged child abuse; 1 charged

HONG KONG: Two migrant domestic helpers have been arrested over an alleged child abuse case involving two young brothers, with one formally charged, Hong Kong police said on Wednesday (Jan 21).

The case involves a four-month-old baby, who suffered a brain haemorrhage and is currently in intensive care, and his 16-month-old brother. It has drawn widespread public attention after the children’s father posted allegations online.

Chief Inspector Tam Ching-shan of the Tai Po district crime unit said police had received a report from Prince of Wales Hospital on Sunday involving a four-month-old baby who was found to have bleeding in his brain and behind his eyes.

An assessment of the injuries raised suspicions that they were caused by "external force" and the symptoms were consistent with "shaken baby syndrome", Tam said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigations found that the infant, as well as his 16-month-old elder brother, had bruising on their bodies. The two infants were mainly cared for by two migrant domestic helpers and resided in a house in Sheung Shui.

The two female helpers, aged 28 and 45, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of child abuse.

"Following further investigations and review of the CCTV footage in the house, the police have grounds to believe that the 28-year-old suspect harmed the four-month-old infant at home in the early hours of Jan 18," Tam said, adding that police also suspect that she may have harmed the 16-month-old toddler.

The younger suspect has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child or juvenile in her care and will appear at Fanling Magistrates Court on Thursday. Investigations are still ongoing against the 45-year-old suspect, said Tam.

Local media outlet HK01 reported that the 28-year-old was the family’s current migrant domestic helper, while the 45-year-old was previously employed by the family.

While police did not disclose their nationalities, HK01 quoted the children’s father, identified by his surname Lo, as saying that the younger helper is Filipino while the other helper is Indonesian.

Both children remain hospitalised. The four-month-old is in intensive care, while his elder brother has bruising on his right cheek, chin and forehead and is in stable condition.