Hong Kong logs warmest October on record

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's weather service said on Tuesday (Nov 4) the city endured the hottest October on record, as scientists warn extreme heat will become more frequent and intense because of human-induced climate change globally.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the month was exceptionally warm in the finance hub due to "a stronger than normal upper-air anticyclone covering southern China", adding that cooler air from the north only reached the coast of southern China later in October.

"The monthly mean temperature of 27.4°C and monthly mean minimum temperature of 25.6°C were both the highest on record for October," the Observatory said.

The monthly mean maximum temperature of 29.9°C was the second highest on record, it added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Hong Kong also logged the highest number of "very hot days" - when the mercury climbed to 33°C or above - since records began in 1884, the weather agency said.

There was also a record of seven hot nights in total during the month, and the minimum temperature recorded on Oct 19 was 28.2°C, making it the latest hot night of a year on record.

The weather service said in early October that the city has experienced one of its most severe typhoon seasons, with at least 12 tropical cyclone warnings issued this year - a record number since 1946.

In 2025, Britain, Spain, Japan and South Korea all endured their hottest summers, according to their weather agencies.

The United Nations said 2024 was the hottest year recorded, with Hong Kong also logging the city's hottest year since records began.