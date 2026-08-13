Gimmick or game changer? Chinese smart device maker Honor launches ‘robot phone’

A NEW SPECIES OF SMARTPHONE

The handset features a retractable gimbal camera that can track a user’s movements and keep them in frame.

It can also rotate up to 180 degrees, allowing users to capture shots from different angles.

A “super steady” mode is designed to keep subjects centred even during large movements, such as for livestreaming and sports shooting, with Honor saying the system is powered by AI and “robot-grade” motion control.

Honor describes the device as a “new species of smartphone”, saying the technology could offer a glimpse into how AI can increasingly be integrated into consumer hardware.

“We believe it is just the start because this is only the first generation, but we will continue to work on this prototype and make it more stable and powerful,” said Honor AI product expert Thomas Bai.

“We believe that in the future, many other brands will come up with the same idea and … there will definitely be a trend for the next generation of AI devices.”

The launch comes as Chinese tech firms race to bring AI into everyday products, while smartphone makers search for new features to differentiate themselves from rivals.

However, consumer reaction to Honor’s latest concept has been mixed.

One Shenzhen resident said the idea was novel but questioned whether consumers would want AI to take greater control of photography.

“This kind of phone is indeed very new,” he added. “The idea is quite novel but it still needs time for people to accept it.”

Another expressed concerns about durability and the potential cost of repairing the moving camera mechanism.

“I wouldn't consider it, because I think it might be quite fragile,” he said. “If you knock or drop it during daily use and the gimbal stops working, the repair cost would be very high.”