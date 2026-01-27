J-10C fighter jet to make Singapore Airshow debut with China’s PLA aerobatic team

BEIJING: China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team will perform with the Chinese-made J-10C at the upcoming Singapore Airshow for the first time.

In addition to the first participation of the J-10C, there will be displays like a six-aircraft formation barrel roll, a five-aircraft fly-past and an axis rotation manoeuvre, according to Chinese media reports.

“These aerobatic moves are making their debut at the Singapore Airshow,” Zhang Chunlei, a pilot of the Bayi aerobatic team, told local media.

He added that, unlike in 2020 when the team’s aircraft made stops at multiple airfields before arriving in Singapore, the team will fly directly this time with in-flight refuelling.

The Chinese-made aircraft made global headlines in 2025 during the India-Pakistan conflict after its export variant, the J-10CE, flown by Pakistan, reportedly shot down multiple jets operated by India, including French-made Rafale fighter jets.