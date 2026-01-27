J-10C fighter jet to make Singapore Airshow debut with China’s PLA aerobatic team
The Chinese-made fighter jet made global headlines in 2025 during the India-Pakistan conflict when it reportedly downed more advanced warplanes.
BEIJING: China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team will perform with the Chinese-made J-10C at the upcoming Singapore Airshow for the first time.
In addition to the first participation of the J-10C, there will be displays like a six-aircraft formation barrel roll, a five-aircraft fly-past and an axis rotation manoeuvre, according to Chinese media reports.
“These aerobatic moves are making their debut at the Singapore Airshow,” Zhang Chunlei, a pilot of the Bayi aerobatic team, told local media.
He added that, unlike in 2020 when the team’s aircraft made stops at multiple airfields before arriving in Singapore, the team will fly directly this time with in-flight refuelling.
The Chinese-made aircraft made global headlines in 2025 during the India-Pakistan conflict after its export variant, the J-10CE, flown by Pakistan, reportedly shot down multiple jets operated by India, including French-made Rafale fighter jets.
Chinese military affairs expert Zhang Junshe told China's state-run Global Times newspaper that flight performances at international airshows could help generate greater overseas procurement interest.
In late 2025, Bangladesh and Indonesia announced plans to acquire J-10C fighter jets for airpower modernisation.
The Singapore Airshow 2026 will run from Feb 3 to Feb 8.
This year’s airshow will include eight flying displays from six air forces and two commercial companies.
Aerial displays will feature several returning military aerobatics teams, including the Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team and the Bayi aerobatic team.
A Royal Malaysian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jet will also be performing at the airshow for the first time in eight years.