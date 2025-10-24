Bear kills another person in Japan in record year for fatal attacks

TOKYO: Separate bear attacks in Japan killed one and injured four on Friday (Oct 24), officials said, days after the government vowed to toughen measures because of a record year of deadly assaults by the animals.

Before Friday's attacks, bears had killed a record nine people this year, surpassing the previous high of six in the fiscal year that ended in March 2024.

The animal has been increasingly encroaching into Japan's towns due to factors ranging from a declining human population to climate change.

In a mountainous village in the northern region of Akita, police received a report of a bear mauling on Friday involving four people.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"One died and three are being treated at a hospital" after the attack, a local police officer told AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media reported that two of those hurt were doing farm work at the time of the attack, while the other two were injured as they went to help.

A local hunter reportedly killed a bear nearby, and police are investigating if it is the one that attacked the four.