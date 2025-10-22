Japan vows tougher measures after record bear attack deaths

TOKYO: Japan's new environment minister vowed tougher measures on Wednesday (Oct 22) after bear attacks in the country killed a record nine people this year.

Bears have been increasingly encroaching into towns where the human population is ageing and dwindling.

New Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara called the attacks "a big problem, a serious problem".

"We are committed to further strengthening various measures, including securing and training government hunters and managing the bear population," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

Ishihara was appointed to his post late Tuesday when new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi launched her government.

This year's numbers far surpassed the previous high of five human fatalities recorded in the 2023-24 fiscal year.