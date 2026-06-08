Mass school closures in Japan city as bear roams streets

TOKYO: A bear roaming the streets of a Japanese city for three days forced the closure of nearly 100 schools on Monday (Jun 8), as dozens of hunters and officials searched for the animal.

The city government of Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo, closed all 94 public primary and junior high schools in the area after receiving more than 10 reports of bear sightings since Saturday - including in a shopping arcade.

"We have vehicles out to areas where a bear was seen to make people aware and to urge people to stay indoors or in vehicles," a city official told AFP, adding that dozens of hunters, police and local officials have been looking for the animal.

It was not clear whether there is one bear or more, he said, speaking on the customary condition of anonymity.