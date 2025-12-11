Japan’s tourism sector braces for fallout from diplomatic spat with China, but diverse markets offer cushion

KUMAMOTO, Japan: A wide-eyed, red-cheeked black bear draws a crowd at Kumamon Square, where it makes an appearance almost every day.

Kumamoto Prefecture’s local mascot, Kumanon, was created 15 years ago to attract tourists to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.

It has now become an international icon – and the most popular mascot of a country known for having thousands of them.

“I want to ask everyone a question: Where are you from?” Kumamon’s assistant asked the public in Mandarin at a recent appearance.

Overseas visitors make up roughly half of all guests at Kumamon Square, with a majority coming from Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China.

Kumamon’s playful exchanges with crowds come amid a diplomatic spat between Tokyo and Beijing, which has sparked fears that Japan’s travel sector could be affected.

China issued an advisory last month warning its citizens against travelling to Japan, after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Tokyo could exercise its right to self-defence in the event of a Taiwan contingency.

But analysts say Japan’s broad appeal across diverse markets – along with strong domestic tourism – may soften the blow, particularly in regions less dependent on Chinese visitors.

Yoshie Yonekura, president of Carino Create – the firm that runs Kumanon Square – said that while the number of visitors from mainland China could drop as tensions rise, she believes overall numbers will remain steady.

“There is an increasing number (of visitors) from (other) countries, so I don’t feel there is much impact,” she added.