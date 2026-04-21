Japan opens door to global arms market with biggest export rule change in decades

TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday (Apr 21) unveiled its biggest overhaul of defence export rules in decades, scrapping restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the way for exports of warships, missiles and other weapons.

The move aimed at strengthening Japan's defence industrial base marks another step away from pacifist restraints that have shaped its postwar security policy.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are also straining US weapons production, expanding opportunities for Japan. At the same time, US allies in Europe and Asia are looking to diversify supply as Washington's long-held security commitments look less certain under President Donald Trump.

Japanese officials and diplomats have told Reuters that countries ranging from Poland to the Philippines are exploring procurement opportunities as they modernise their forces. One of the first deals could be the export of used warships to Manila, two of the sources said.

The changes approved by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government remove five export categories that had limited most military exports to rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping equipment. Ministers and officials will instead assess the merits of each proposed sale.

Japan will keep in place three export principles that commit it to strict screening, controls on transfers to third countries and a ban on sales to countries involved in conflict. But in a presentation outlining the changes, the government said exceptions could be made when deemed necessary for national security.