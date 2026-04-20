Ukraine pushes for Europe to build defence system against ballistic weapons

KYIV: Europe must have its own defence system against ballistic weapons, and Ukraine is already holding talks with several countries on its creation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Apr 19).

Defence against ballistic missiles is one of Ukraine's biggest challenges in the war with Russia, since only certain types of missiles used by the American Patriot system are capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

Russia uses ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, destroying thermal power generation and electricity transmission systems.

"I believe, and my idea is that we should have a European anti-ballistic missile defence system. We are in talks with several countries and are working in this direction," Zelenskyy told the national TV channel, Marathon.

"We need to build our own anti-ballistic missile defence system within a year," he added.