CNA Explains: What’s driving Japan’s urgent defence push?

Japan has been strengthening its defence capabilities for years, but officials now say the pace must quicken as the regional security environment deteriorates.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday (Aug 4) that Tokyo needs a greater “sense of urgency and crisis”, as the government’s latest defence white paper highlighted mounting threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

The push has drawn criticism from Beijing and Pyongyang, which accuse Japan of abandoning its post-war pacifist principles.

But Tokyo insists its actions remain defensive and within constitutional limits. So what is really driving Japan’s military buildup - and how significant is it?

Is this really a new shift?

Despite growing attention, experts said Japan’s current push is not a sudden "remilitarisation" given that the country has had self-defence capabilities for decades.

Japan renounced the right to maintain a military under Article 9 of its US-drafted constitution after World War II. However, it established the Self-Defense Forces in 1954 to ensure it could protect itself.

"Japan legally does not have a military; it has a Self-Defense Force," said Jeffrey Hornung, a senior political scientist at RAND.

"Japan has been upgrading its defence capabilities for over a decade now. What we see now is simply a continuation of this trend."

The latest phase of expansion began in 2022, against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when then-prime minister Fumio Kishida called for a "fundamental enhancement" of defence capabilities.

Since then, Japan has committed to raising defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027 - a target it has already reached ahead of schedule. It has also acquired long-range missiles.

The scale of spending marks Japan’s biggest military buildup since World War II.