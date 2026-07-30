Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28

KUMAMOTO: A total of 28 people died in a major earthquake in Japan, the government said Thursday (Jul 30) in a revised toll two days after the 7.1-magnitude tremor.

"The death toll currently stands at 28, including those whose deaths are under investigation in relation to the quake," government spokesman Minoru Kihara told reporters.

Hundreds of rescue workers were meanwhile battling for another day to reach possible survivors in the remains of the Aeon shopping mall in Kashima in the Kumamoto region of southwestern Japan.

Tuesday's tremor caused widespread damage on the island of Kyushu, flattening homes, damaging bridges, triggering fires and leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and water.