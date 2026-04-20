Japan issues warning after 7.7-magnitude quake hits north

TOKYO: Japan issued a special advisory on Monday (Apr 20) warning of an increased risk of earthquakes at magnitude 8.0 or stronger, after a powerful jolt rattled the country's north and prompted a tsunami warning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency's advisory came a few hours after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture at 4.53pm (3.53pm, Singapore time).

The jolt was so intense that it shook large buildings in the capital Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.

The meteorological agency said that "the likelihood of a new, huge earthquake occurring is relatively higher than during normal times".

Municipalities in the affected region issued non-compulsory evacuation directives to more than 182,000 residents, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

One person in Aomori, north of Iwate, was injured after falling, it said.