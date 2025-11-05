Carmakers unveil latest tech at Japan's largest auto show amid US tariff squeeze

TOKYO: At Japan’s biggest automotive showcase, the Japan Mobility Show 2025, manufacturers are unveiling a wide range of technologies – from practical family cars and next-generation electric vehicles to futuristic concepts and quirky innovations.

At the Toyota booth, the world’s largest automaker is showcasing inclusive mobility solutions designed for people of all ages and abilities. Among the highlights: self-driving prototypes for children and walking chairs to assist those with physical disabilities.

“We will change the future of the automotive sector,” said its president Koji Sato.

Nearby, Honda's president Toshihiro Mibe glided into the spotlight on a robotic chair steered by subtle shifts in his body weight. Among the automaker's exhibition is a “sustainable rocket” powered by renewable fuel.

Electric vehicles continue to be a major draw this year. Both legacy manufacturers and ambitious startups are showcasing new battery-powered EV models designed to balance affordability with extended driving range.