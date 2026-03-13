Logo
Logo

East Asia

Japan ready to join Trump's 'Golden Dome': Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Japan ready to join Trump's 'Golden Dome': Report

Japan ready to join Trump's 'Golden Dome': Report

Posters for the proposed Golden Dome for America missile defence shield are displayed in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington. (File photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

13 Mar 2026 11:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japanese premier Sanae Takaichi is expected to announce Tokyo's participation in the "Golden Dome" US missile defence system when she meets President Donald Trump next week, a report said Friday (Mar 13).

Billed as a next-generation missile defence shield, the Golden Dome for America "will progressively protect our nation from aerial attacks from any foe", including through space-based interceptors and sensors, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said last year.

Citing several unnamed government sources, Japan's Yomiuri daily said Takaichi is expected to discuss the initiative with Trump during their planned Mar 19 meeting in Washington, and convey to him Japan's intention to join.

The aim is for the allies to jointly develop interceptors and a satellite network as a counterforce to hypersonic glide vehicles (HGV) pursued by China and Russia, the newspaper said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The HGVs are said to be capable of flying at a speed of at least Mach 5.

By participating in the Golden Dome initiative, Japan wants to boost its own self-defence capabilities, the Yomiuri said.

Japan has been shedding its strict pacifist stance in recent years, moving to obtain "counterstrike" capabilities and doubling military spending to two per cent of GDP.

In December, the government approved a record budget for the upcoming fiscal year that starts next month, including a record nine trillion yen (US$56.5 billion) for defence spending.

Also read:

Source: AFP/co

Related Topics

Japan United States defence
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement