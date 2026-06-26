Japan 'snow monkey' park to cap visitors after overcrowding, bad behaviour

TOKYO: A Japanese park famous for "snow monkeys" soaking in hot springs will cap daily numbers after a surge in visitors and cases of bad behaviour including bathing with the animals, an official said Friday (Jun 26).

Nestled in a valley with an altitude of 850m in the central Nagano region, Jigokudani Yaen-Koen is inhabited by wild Japanese macaques that regularly bathe in its hot volcanic spring waters.

On frigid, snowy winter days, "many monkeys are seen soaking in the hot spring, some for hours on end", its website says.

Touted as a "monkey paradise", the park is the "world's only place" to offer such a sight, its website claims.