Logo
Logo

East Asia

Japan 'snow monkey' park to cap visitors after overcrowding, bad behaviour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Japan 'snow monkey' park to cap visitors after overcrowding, bad behaviour

Some tourists at have tried to feed, touch or bathe with the wild Japanese macaques.

Japan 'snow monkey' park to cap visitors after overcrowding, bad behaviour

This photo taken on Feb 7, 2025 shows three men taking an open-air hot spring bath, or "onsen", and making fun of a Japanese macaque, commonly referred to as a "snow monkey", at the Jigokudani (Hell's Valley) Monkey Park in the town of Yamanouchi, Nagano prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Mladen Antonov)

26 Jun 2026 06:00PM (Updated: 26 Jun 2026 06:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: A Japanese park famous for "snow monkeys" soaking in hot springs will cap daily numbers after a surge in visitors and cases of bad behaviour including bathing with the animals, an official said Friday (Jun 26).

Nestled in a valley with an altitude of 850m in the central Nagano region, Jigokudani Yaen-Koen is inhabited by wild Japanese macaques that regularly bathe in its hot volcanic spring waters.

On frigid, snowy winter days, "many monkeys are seen soaking in the hot spring, some for hours on end", its website says.

Touted as a "monkey paradise", the park is the "world's only place" to offer such a sight, its website claims.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less
This photo taken on Feb 7, 2025 shows tourists taking photographs of Japanese macaques, commonly referred to as "snow monkeys", taking an open-air hot spring bath, or "onsen" at the Jigokudani (Hell's Valley) Monkey Park in the town of Yamanouchi, Nagano prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Mladen Antonov)

Recent years have seen the number of tourists - the vast majority of them non-Japanese - rise sharply, sometimes totalling 3,000 to 4,000 a day, a park official told AFP, declining to be named.

"We have been seeing incredibly long queues of visitors waiting outside the ticket booth. To ease that, we will have them buy tickets in advance" online, the official said.

The shift toward an online booking system will start in August, with a possible cap of 2,000 people a day.

As the number of tourists snowballed, so did instances of bad behaviour, such as trying to feed or touch the monkeys.

Some have even "tried to bathe" together with the animals, the official said.

In this photo taken on Jan 17, 2016, tourists surround Japanese wild monkeys at a hot spring at the Jigokudani Wild Monkey Park in Yamanouchi town, Nagano prefecture. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

About 42.7 million tourists flocked to Japan in 2025, an all-time high, as the weak yen boosted the appeal of the "bucket list" destination.

Complaints of overcrowding have grown in hotspots like Kyoto, with some disrespectful tourists accused of harassing kimono-clad geisha performers in their frenzy for photos.

In February, a cherry blossom festival in Fujiyoshida, boasting a highly Instagrammable view of Mount Fuji, was cancelled after residents complained that their "quiet lives" were under threat.

The city in central Japan complained of chronic traffic jams, cigarette butts tossed, trespassing and even people defecating in private gardens.

Also read:

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

Japan orphanage tourism
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement