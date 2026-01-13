Japan's Takaichi, South Korea's Lee meet to discuss security, economic ties

NARA: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ⁠and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met in Japan on Tuesday (Jan 13) as the two East Asian neighbours look to bolster security and economic cooperation.

The two leaders are widely expected to discuss denuclearisation of ‍the Korean peninsula, ⁠the ‍fate of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea and cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and ⁠semiconductors.

"We would like to make this a year in which ‍Japan-South Korea relations are taken to even greater heights," Takaichi told Lee at the start of their summit.

The meeting in Nara, Takaichi's home prefecture, comes a week after Lee met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tokyo and Beijing remain locked in a diplomatic ‌dispute following remarks by Takaichi that Japan could deploy its forces if a Chinese attack on ‍Taiwan ‌posed an existential threat.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, a claim the self-governing island rejects.

Lee, who will spend two days in Japan, said earlier that while the diplomatic stand-off was not desirable ‌for regional peace, he would not intervene in the dispute.

"In the current complex and dizzying international order, cooperation between South Korea and Japan is more important than ever," he told Takaichi.

Takaichi and Lee will deliver a joint statement after their summit.