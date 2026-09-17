Japan's Takaichi keeps key ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi retained her key ministers on Thursday (Sep 17) in a Cabinet reshuffle aimed at solidifying the ruling coalition and advancing a food tax cut despite concerns over how it will be financed.

Prime ministers in Japan routinely shuffle their cabinets to refresh the government's public image and to distribute ministerial posts to loyal supporters and experienced lawmakers from the same party.

But Takaichi - who has unusually high approval ratings nearly a year into office - kept core members of her team, according to a Cabinet list announced by her right-hand man and top government spokesman Minoru Kihara.

They include Kihara, finance minister Satsuki Katayama, foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

The prime minister also retained key economic ministers, including trade and industry minister Ryosei Akazawa, who has led Japan's tariff negotiations with the United States, and economic growth strategy minister Minoru Kiuchi, who favours active fiscal spending.

Under finance minister Katayama, Japan has repeatedly intervened in the foreign exchange market to prop up the falling yen, including a rare joint intervention with the United States.