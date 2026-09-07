Tokyo's Shinjuku to ban more than half of vacation rentals

TOKYO: Tokyo tourist hotspot Shinjuku will impose a ban on more than half of its holiday rentals, including homes on Airbnb, an official said Monday (Sep 7), after a surge in complaints about visitors.

Known for its buzzing commercial and entertainment district, the ward hosts nearly 10 per cent of Japan's 42,000 short-term rentals.

But it also has a large residential population, who have become increasingly exasperated with tourists who fail to properly dispose of rubbish, smoke where they're not supposed to, and make too much noise.

A Shinjuku official supervising holiday rentals told AFP that the district was "planning to revise the current ordinance ... to ban private lodging" in residential zones and areas near schools.

"As the number of private lodging businesses has risen, complaints and troubles around them have increased," the official said on customary condition of anonymity.

More than 50 per cent of short-term rentals in Shinjuku face a ban under the new rules, he said, adding that the plan would formally be announced by the Shinjuku mayor on Tuesday.

Shinjuku's policy will apply to existing properties, he added.

The move comes as other cities around the world attempt to crack down on private lodgings available on Airbnb and other platforms, including New York City and Barcelona.

Like elsewhere, overtourism has emerged as a major issue in Japan.