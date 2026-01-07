Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

TOKYO: Japan has urged China to revoke its decision to impose tougher export controls on products with potential military uses, possibly including rare earths.

The Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement Tuesday (Jan 6) that authorities have "hereby decided to strengthen export controls on dual-use items to Japan", noting that the new measures take effect immediately.

It comes as China ramps up pressure on Tokyo after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Japan may react militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

Beijing claims the island as part of its own territory and has not ruled out seizing it by force.

While the Chinese statement did not mention specific items, it has fuelled worries in Japan that Beijing may choke supplies of rare earth minerals, some of which are included in China's list of dual-use goods.

China by far is the world's biggest supplier of rare earths, crucial for a range of tech products from smartphones to fighter jets.

Hours after the Chinese announcement, Masaaki Kanai, the secretary general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Japanese foreign ministry "strongly protested and demanded the withdrawal of these measures".

He issued the protest to Shi Yong, the Chinese embassy's deputy chief of mission, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement dated Tuesday.

Kanai said these measures "deviate significantly from international practice, is absolutely unacceptable and deeply regrettable".