Japan, Vietnam pledge to support free trade as PM Ishiba visits Hanoi

HANOI: Japan and Vietnam agreed to boost bilateral trade and uphold global rules on the free flow of goods as Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi while both countries engage in talks with Washington to avoid tariffs.

Ishiba's first trip to Vietnam, and his subsequent visit on Tuesday (Apr 29) to the Philippines, mark the latest high-level East Asian meetings amid escalating global uncertainty triggered by the threat of crippling United States tariffs.

"The world economy is becoming more uncertain, and the impact on the Southeast Asian region is also becoming apparent," Ishiba told reporters on Monday after a meeting with Vietnam's Prime Minister Chinh.

In recent weeks, Vietnam has hosted China's President Xi Jinping and top South Korean ministers, while Tokyo has held a trilateral meeting with China and South Korea.

Early in April, the White House slapped "bilateral tariffs" of 46 per cent on Vietnam and 24 per cent on Japan. Those duties were later paused until July as bilateral talks are underway, but a 10 per cent levy applies on all imports into the US, which is a major market for both countries.

"We will cooperate to maintain a free and open international order based on the rule of law," Ishiba added in a joint press conference with Chinh where journalists' questions were not allowed.