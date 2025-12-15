Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong tycoon and democratic firebrand who stood up to China

HONG KONG: Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong media mogul and China critic, was found guilty on Monday (Dec 15) on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of sedition under a China-imposed national security law that could see him jailed for life.

The verdict is the latest milestone for a self-made millionaire who refused to be silent after Beijing's crackdown in the wake of Hong Kong's 2019 mass protests and continued to warn against the risks of authoritarianism at home and abroad.

Known for his stocky boxer's build, punchy speech and uncompromising nature, Lai used his fortune to bankroll Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement while his tabloid newspaper, Apple Daily, backed liberal causes and never shied away from criticising authorities until it was shut down in 2021 after police raids.

Those raids came after Beijing imposed a national security law in Hong Kong and arrested Lai soon afterwards, charging him with collusion with foreign forces and sedition.

Speaking before his arrest, Lai told Reuters he would "fight on till the last day".

Lai, 78, has been in custody for more than five years, much of it in solitary confinement, and his health has suffered.

A devout Catholic, Lai has been held in a cell with a small window facing onto a corridor, according to his family. Those close to him say his faith has helped steel his fight in court and against the Chinese Communist Party.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, 93, a prominent pro-democracy advocate and leading Catholic cleric, used to visit Lai in jail.

Lai's rags-to-riches-to-defiance story is emblematic of Hong Kong - a former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 - that has long prided itself on its grit and enterprise, but whose enthusiasm for Western liberal values ultimately proved too much for Beijing.