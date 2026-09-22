North Korea's Kim hails 'new-type weapon' days after missile launch

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a "new-type weapon" system, touting it as evidence of the country's advancing military technology, state media reported Tuesday (Sep 22).

The announcement came two days after South Korea and Japan said Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast, which the countries condemned as threats to regional peace and security.

North Korea has legally enshrined its status as a nuclear-armed state, with its leadership repeatedly declaring the country's atomic arsenal permanent and irreversible.

The nuclear-armed country's missile bureau "successfully tested a new type of weapon" Sunday in the presence of its leader Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Pyongyang did not specify what the weapon system entailed, but said Kim praised the launch as "undoubtedly a striking demonstration of ultra-modern defence technology".

The North Korean leader warned that the advances would give adversaries "an incurable headache and a very cruel and unavoidable blow", KCNA said.

The Sunday launches came eight days after North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea - also known as the Sea of Japan - as part of what it later described as a joint firepower drill.

That exercise involved long-range artillery and missiles, with the weapons "hitting the targets with 100 per cent accuracy", state media reported.

In the Tuesday KCNA report, Kim linked the Sunday test to the country's military preparedness, saying "to acquire such a technology is of weighty significance in the state's readiness for war and the future development of the armed forces".