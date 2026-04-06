North Korea leader's sister says Seoul's regret sending drones 'wise behaviour'

SEOUL: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Monday (Apr 6) regret expressed by Seoul over a January drone incursion into the North is "wise behaviour".

Earlier in the day, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed regret to Pyongyang over drones sent into the nuclear-armed North earlier this year, actions he called "irresponsible".

"The ROK president personally expressed regret and talked about a measure for preventing recurrence. Our government appreciated it as very fortunate and wise behaviour for its own sake," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, using the official name of South Korea.

Seoul initially denied any official role in the January drone incursion - with authorities suggesting it was the work of civilians - but Lee said a probe had revealed government officials had been involved.

The North warned in February of a "terrible response" if it detects more drones crossing the border from the South, prompting Seoul to investigate the claims.

Pyongyang said it downed a drone carrying "surveillance equipment" in early January.

Photos released by state media showed the wreckage of a winged craft scattered across the ground alongside grey and blue components that allegedly included cameras.

"It has been confirmed that a National Intelligence Service official and an active-duty soldier were involved," Lee told a Cabinet meeting.

"We express regret to the North over the unnecessary military tensions caused by the irresponsible and reckless actions of some individuals," he said.

He added that South Korea's constitution bans private individuals from conducting acts that could "provoke the North".

"Such actions, even when deemed necessary for national strategy, must be approached with extreme caution," he said.

Kim Yo Jong said her brother had taken Lee's remark "as a manifestation of a frank and broad-minded man's attitude", but warned Seoul to "stop any reckless provocation against the DPRK and refrain from any attempt at contact", using the initials of the North's official name.

"The ROK side should be mindful that it will be forced to pay a price ... if such a provocation as violating the inalienable sovereignty of our state occurs again," she warned.