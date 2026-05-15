Logo
Logo

East Asia

AI stock boom pushes Seoul's Kospi index over 8,000 for the first time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

AI stock boom pushes Seoul's Kospi index over 8,000 for the first time

AI stock boom pushes Seoul's Kospi index over 8,000 for the first time

Currency dealers work as electronic boards show the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) and the exchange rate between the US dollar and South Korean won, at the dealing room of a bank, in Seoul, South Korea, on Apr 8, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Soo-hyeon)

15 May 2026 08:53AM (Updated: 15 May 2026 08:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index topped 8,000 points for the first time Friday (May 15), buoyed by an artificial intelligence-driven boom in the country's semiconductor industry.

The index briefly jumped above the milestone during morning trade.

It marked the latest high point in a meteoric rise for the Kospi, which was trading at around 2,600 points just a year ago.

South Korea is home to tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix - key suppliers of high-performance chips that power AI infrastructure globally.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Both of the firms have posted record first-quarter earnings as demand surges for the fast-evolving technology worldwide.

Shares in Samsung Electronics have risen around 190 per cent over six months, while SK hynix shares gained 220 per cent over the same period.

The global frenzy to build AI data centres has sent orders for the companies' advanced, high-bandwidth memory microchips soaring.

South Korea has said it will triple spending on AI this year, aiming to join the United States and China as one of the top three AI powers.

Also read:

Source: AFP/co

Related Topics

KOSPI South Korea
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement