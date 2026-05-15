AI stock boom pushes Seoul's Kospi index over 8,000 for the first time

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index topped 8,000 points for the first time Friday (May 15), buoyed by an artificial intelligence-driven boom in the country's semiconductor industry.

The index briefly rose above the milestone in morning trade before falling back into the 7,900 range later in the session.

It marked the latest high point in a meteoric rise for the Kospi, which was trading at around 2,600 points just a year ago.

South Korea is home to tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix - key suppliers of high-performance chips that power AI infrastructure globally.

Both of the firms have posted record first-quarter earnings as demand surges for the fast-evolving technology worldwide.

Shares in Samsung Electronics have risen around 190 per cent over six months, while SK hynix shares gained 220 per cent over the same period.

The global frenzy to build AI data centres has sent orders for the companies' advanced, high-bandwidth memory microchips soaring.

South Korea has said it will triple spending on AI this year, aiming to join the United States and China as one of the top three AI powers.