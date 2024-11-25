Singapore has continued confidence in China’s future, says SM Lee as he warns against writing off the country

SUZHOU: Singapore remains confident in China’s future, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Nov 25), cautioning it would be both "short-sighted" and "unwise” to dismiss the world's second-largest economy even as Beijing grapples with challenges at home and abroad.

To that end, Singapore believes a growing and prospering China can and should play a major constructive role internationally, remarked the veteran statesman, who is on a six-day official visit to the country.

“(China can contribute) to the prosperity and well-being of other countries, and a stable international order where all countries big and small co-exist peacefully together,” said Mr Lee, who was delivering the keynote address at a roundtable in Suzhou to mark the 30th anniversary of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP).

“We therefore wish China well in its efforts to transform its economy, integrate into the global economy, and enhance win-win relations with regional partners and other major powers.”

Mr Lee is in China till Friday. During his visit, he will call on and be hosted to dinner by President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Mr Lee will also meet overseas Singaporeans in Shanghai.

CONFRONTING A NEW REALITY

China is facing very different challenges after nearly 50 years of rapid progress following its reform and opening up journey, noted Mr Lee.

On the domestic front, the country is confronting a protracted property crisis, debt-ridden local governments, flagging consumption and a shrinking population. Beyond its borders, hot wars in Ukraine and Gaza pose geopolitical risks. There are also tensions with the United States, set to heat up under a Trump 2.0 presidency.