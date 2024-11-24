SM Lee Hsien Loong to visit China from Nov 24; set to meet President Xi Jinping

SINGAPORE: Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit China from Sunday (Nov 24) to Nov 29, where he will participate in events marking the 30th anniversary of Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) and meet with senior Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping.

The official visit will see him travelling to Suzhou, Beijing and Shanghai, said Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) in a press release on Sunday. It comes as Singapore and China forge closer cooperation, recently signing 25 agreements at their annual top-level bilateral meeting.

This is Mr Lee’s first visit to China since stepping down as Singapore prime minister in May and handing the leadership reins to Mr Lawrence Wong.

While in Suzhou, Mr Lee will take part in commemorative activities for the 30th anniversary of SIP, the first government-to-government project between Singapore and China, together with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. He will also be hosted to lunch by Mr He.

Mr Lee will deliver remarks at the roundtable on "High Quality Development in the SIP", MFA said. He will visit the SIP 30-Year Achievement exhibition, participate in a tree-planting ceremony, and visit the exhibition centres of new joint projects by Singapore companies in SIP.