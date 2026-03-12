First train to Pyongyang in six years leaves Beijing as neighbours revive link

BEIJING: The first passenger train service between the Chinese and North Korean capitals left Beijing Railway Station on Thursday (Mar 12), ending a six-year gap, as China moves to shore up cross-border infrastructure and rebuild ties with its neighbour.

Train K27 will arrive in the North Korean capital at 6.07pm on Friday, after a journey of 24 hours and 41 minutes skirting north of the Bohai Sea with a stopover in the border city of Dandong, China's railway authority said.

China and North Korea are "friendly neighbours" and a cross-border passenger train service facilitates people-to-people exchanges, a foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

China also backs stronger communication between both sides to ease such exchanges, the spokesperson added.

The service was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

North Korea is largely closed to foreign tourism, with few exceptions, largely ⁠for Russian tour groups under restricted arrangements, say travel agencies organising trips to the country.