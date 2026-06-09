North Korean and Chinese leaders agree to boost ties at Pyongyang summit

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping held a summit on Monday (Jun 8) in Pyongyang and agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries in politics, economy and culture, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

The two leaders agreed to develop bilateral relations into a new chapter, KCNA said.

Kim told Xi he would fully support the "One China principle", which Beijing views as meaning both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country, regardless of how the international situation changes, according to KCNA.

Xi, making his first visit to North Korea in seven years this week, told Kim that he would use his trip as an opportunity to make significant progress in bilateral relations, KCNA said.

The leaders also agreed to deepen strategic communication through visits by high-level officials, KCNA reported.

Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan attended an artistic performance alongside Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, at a gymnasium in Pyongyang, KCNA said.