North Korea conducts first test firing of its new warship's weapons system

SEOUL: North Korea earlier this week conducted the first test-firing of the weapons system of the new "Choe Hyon-class" warship it recently unveiled, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday (Apr 30).

Cruise and anti-air missiles were launched and artillery fired as part of the test-firing attended by leader Kim Jong Un and senior officials, the report said.

The time has come for North Korea's navy to choose to accelerate nuclear armament for maritime sovereignty and for the sake of national defence, Kim was quoted as saying.

The intelligence agencies of South Korea and the US were closely monitoring North Korea's shipbuilding activities, an official at Seoul's defence ministry said.

More work might be needed before the new naval destroyer could take to the sea under its own propulsion, said 38 North, a think tank focusing on North Korea, noting a satellite image of tug boats nudging the ship back towards a floating drydock.