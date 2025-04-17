North Korea criticises US for deploying B-1B strategic bomber in South Korea

SEOUL: North Korea criticised the United States for deploying a B-1B strategic bomber in a recent joint military drill with South Korea, describing the move as an "open threat" to Pyongyang's security, state media KCNA reported on Thursday (Apr 17).

In a statement carried by KCNA, a spokesperson for the country's defence ministry said the deployment of US strategic bombers in the region had become a routine military practice, while calling it "reckless bluffing".

The B-1B was deployed in a joint military drill between South Korea and the US held on Tuesday along with fighter jets, according to Seoul's defence ministry.

Defence ministry spokesman Jeon Ha-kyu rejected North Korea's criticism and said in a briefing that the military activities were defensive in nature.

B-1B bombers have been featured in joint military exercises in recent years which North Korea has long denounced as a rehearsal for war against it while Seoul has portrayed the exercises as purely defensive.

"The recent military move of the US and the ROK is an open threat to the security of our state," the KCNA statement said, referring to South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

The air forces of South Korea and the US will also kick off a two-week joint exercise known as "Freedom Flag" on Thursday, the defence ministry said, with fifth-generation stealth fighter jets deployed to take on the role of a mock enemy in training.