North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles towards sea off its east coast

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said on Sunday (Apr 19), marking the latest in a flurry of launches by Pyongyang to accelerate efforts to boost its military capabilities.

The incident marks the North's seventh ballistic missile launch this year and its fourth in April.

"As the US is focused on Iran, the North sees this as a golden time to upgrade their nuclear power and missile capability,” Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, said.

South Korea's presidential office said it had held an emergency security meeting, media reports said.

Such tests violate UN Security Council resolutions against the North's missile programme. Pyongyang rejects the UN ban and says it infringes its sovereign ​right to self-defence.