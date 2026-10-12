North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea on Monday (Oct 12) fired multiple ballistic missiles off its east coast, Seoul's military said, after weeks of mounting friction over a landmine explosion along the countries' heavily fortified border.

"Our military detected around 9.20am (8.20am Singapore time) several ballistic missiles launched from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the Sea of Japan.

"Our military has stepped up surveillance and vigilance against possible additional launches," it added.

Japan's defence ministry separately confirmed the launch of at least one suspected ballistic missile.

Tensions between the two Koreas have soared since three South Korean soldiers were injured last month when two landmines detonated in the Seoul-controlled area of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that divides the two countries.

A joint Seoul-UN investigation concluded that North Korea had planted the landmines over a year ago, something Pyongyang has denied.

Pyongyang has since launched a ballistic missile it says incorporated artificial intelligence, while Seoul last week announced the successful test of its first homegrown hypersonic weapon.