North Korean foreign minister on official visit to Russia, state media say

MOSCOW: North Korea’s top diplomat has flown to Moscow for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, state media reported on Sunday (Jul 19).

Choe Son Hui and her party departed Pyongyang for Russia aboard “her personal plane” on Jul 18, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

Russia’s foreign ministry had earlier announced the visit by the envoy for its ally and staunch supporter of the war on Ukraine.

The two countries signed a defence agreement when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang in 2024.

North Korea has sent missiles, munitions and thousands of troops to assist Russia in Ukraine, and analysts say Moscow is sending financial aid, military technology, food and energy to the diplomatically isolated country in return.