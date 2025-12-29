North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees cruise missile launching drill

SEOUL: ‌North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ⁠oversaw a long-range strategic cruise missile launching drill on Sunday, state media KCNA said on Monday (Dec 29).

The launch is the latest event attended by Kim in a flurry of activity by the North Korean leader to underscore the country's ‍military and economic ⁠progress ‍before a key party congress expected to be held in early 2026, which will set a development plan for ⁠North Korea for the next five years.

Kim expressed satisfaction as the ‍cruise missiles flew along their orbit set above the sea west of the Korean Peninsula and hit their target, KCNA said.

Kim said "checking the reliability and rapid response of the components of the DPRK's nuclear deterrent on a regular basis ... (is) just a responsible exercise," as the ‌country "is facing various security threats", using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim affirmed ‍that ‌North Korea would keep devoting all its efforts to developing its nuclear combat force, KCNA said.

Sunday's launch follows KCNA's report last week that Kim observed construction of a nuclear-powered submarine with his daughter, a possible successor, and oversaw the ‌test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles.

Kim also attended the opening ceremony of a paper mill on Sunday, KCNA said.

During the past month, Kim has attended multiple openings of facilities including factories and hotels, as the country races to wrap up its current "five-year plan" of development before convening the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in early 2026.