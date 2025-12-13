Commentary: Why North Korea is modernising its conventional arsenal

BOSTON, Massachusetts: For North Korea's nuclear arsenal, 2025 has been a relatively quiet year. It neither tested a nuclear weapon nor fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The story is different with regard to its conventional arsenal. North Korea kick-started an ambitious modernisation programme by unveiling its biggest warships yet, upgrading its tanks, producing a new type of artillery shell, introducing AI-enhanced suicide attack drones and launching new air defence systems.

North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un also promised to equip the air force with “new strategic military assets”.

Since the end of the Cold War, North Korea has neglected its conventional forces in pursuit of a nuclear deterrent to compensate for the growing military gap with South Korea. North Korea’s defence industry operational rate decreased from 50 per cent in the mid-1980s to approximately 20 per cent in 1991 due to economic hardship.

The collapse of the Soviet Union deprived Pyongyang of a reliable supply of spare parts and expertise for maintenance and upgrading of its conventional arsenal. Russia, with its equidistant policy towards both Pyongyang and Seoul, did not assume the Soviet Union’s role as North Korea’s main arms supplier.