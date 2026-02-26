North Korea's Kim promises more nuclear weapons as Congress closes with military parade

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would focus on expanding his country's nuclear arsenal and that prospects for improving relations with the US rested entirely on Washington's attitude, state media KCNA reported on Thursday (Feb 26).

North Korea's week-long Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party wrapped with a military parade in the capital Pyongyang on Wednesday, KCNA reported.

The Asian nation's "international status has risen extraordinarily" as it laid out major policy goals for the next five years, Kim said.

"It is our party's firm will to further expand and strengthen our national nuclear power, and thoroughly exercise its status as a nuclear state," Kim said, according to KCNA. "We will focus on projects to increase the number of nuclear weapons and expand nuclear operational means."

North Korea has assembled around 50 warheads, possesses enough fissile material to produce up to 40 more warheads and is accelerating the production of further fissile material, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think tank estimated last year.

Kim also laid out North Korea's plans to develop stronger intercontinental ballistic missiles, including ones that can be launched from underwater, attack systems using artificial intelligence and unmanned drones, KCNA said.

State media photos of the military parade showed formations of soldiers marching through a brightly-lit Kim Il Sung square under a podium where Kim and his daughter stood with senior officials.

Some troops in the parade were wearing camouflage and special warfare gear and a formation of jets held a fly-by. It was not immediately clear what, if any, military hardware was on display.

The presence of Kim's daughter, known as Ju Ae, will fuel further speculation over whether she is being groomed as his successor.